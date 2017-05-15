GLOW: Alison Brie enters the world of female wrestling in new trailer

It’s time to dive into the world of women’s wrestling, because the official trailer for GLOW is finally here.

Executive produced by Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan, the new Netflix comedy stars Alison Brie as Ruth Wilder, a down-on-her-luck actress who ends up auditioning for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, a.k.a. G.L.O.W, a real short-lived series from the ’80s. Once chosen for the series, she finds herself working with 12 other “Hollywood misfits” and competing against former soap actress Debbie Eagan (American Gods‘ Betty Gilpin). Marc Maron also stars as weary B-movie director Sam Sylvia, who is responsible for turning these women into, well, wrestlers.

The show was created by Homeland’s Liz Flahive and Orange Is the New Black‘s Carly Mensch.

Watch the dazzling trailer above, and check out new images from the series below.

The entire first season hits Netflix on June 23.