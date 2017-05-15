Fox releases first The Gifted trailer

Fox has released the first full-length trailer for its not X-Men — but totally X-Men — drama The Gifted.

The Gifted follows a suburban couple, Reed and Caitlin Strucker (Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker), whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

The Gifted hails from writer and executive producer Matt Nix, while X-Men director Bryan Singer helmed the pilot. Singer will also executive produce with Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Winberg, Jeph Loeb, and Jim Chory.

The series also stars Sean Teale (Eclipse/Marcos Diaz), Jamie Chung (Blink/Clarice Fong), Coby Bell (Jace Turner), Emma Dumont (Polaris/Lorna Dane), Blair Redford (Thunderbird/John Proudstar), Natalie Alyn Lind (Lauren Strucker), and Percy Hynes White (Andy Strucker).

Stay tuned for more news from Fox as the broadcast network upfronts kick off on Monday.