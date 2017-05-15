Doctor Who viewers may be preparing to say goodbye to Peter Capaldi’s iteration of the titular Time Lord, but fans looking for more adventures from one of his earlier incarnations are in luck: David Tennant and Billie Piper, known for playing the Tenth Doctor and his companion Rose, are reprising their roles for a series of audio plays.

Big Finish has announced that a new collection of three hourlong plays, titled Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures — Volume 2, will premiere in November. The first,

The first play, Attack of the Zaross, will see the duo, along with some help from Rose’s mum Jackie (Camille Coduri, who played the character in the TV show) face an alien invasion of Earth. The second adventure (Sword of the Chevalier) follows the pair in 1791 as they join forces with an ex-spy to fight off alien slavers looking to abduct humans. The last installment, Cold Vengeance, is set on the frozen asteroid Coldstar, where the Doctor’s old enemies the Ice Warriors are slowly defrosting in the storage units where they’re being held.

“Getting David and Billie back together was definitely on my bucket list,” said executive producer Jason Haigh-Ellery in a statement. “[They’re] two wonderful actors who created an era of Doctor Who which is so fondly remembered and brought a different aspect of the relationship between the Doctor and his companion to the fore — love, both platonic and unrequited. It’s great to have the Tenth Doctor and Rose back again!”

Adds Nicholas Briggs, the voice of the Daleks on the show and in the audio plays, “It was such a special time for me, working with Billie and David on the TV show, and it is such an honor to revisit it with them on audio.”

This isn’t the first Tenth Doctor reunion that Big Finish has facilitated, having previously produced audio plays that saw Tennant’s Time Lord go on more adventures with Catherine Tate’s companion Donna. The company will also be bringing Torchwood back for a fifth season (titled Torchood: Aliens Among Us) overseen by creator Russell T. Davies, with both John Barrowman and Eve Myles returning to their roles as Captain Jack Harkness and Gwen Cooper.

You can listen to a trailer for Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures Volume 2 above.