13 Reasons Why was almost an anthology series

13 Reasons Why fans now know what to expect from the show’s upcoming second season, whether it be more Hannah, potential justice for Jessica, or an answer as to whether Alex is still alive. But the show’s second season wasn’t always going to follow the characters fans met through the telling of Hannah Baker’s story.

“When we sold the show, there were two ways we thought the show could continue,” showrunner Brian Yorkey tells EW. “One way was continuing to follow these characters who really have been through tremendous trauma, all of them in some part coping with the trauma of Hannah’s death and the aftermath. [But] when we originally pitched it, there was another version, which was an anthology version where, in sort of True Detective mode, every year you start with a new 13 reasons.”

Translation: If the show had chosen to go the anthology route, season 2 would have consisted of an entirely new cast of characters. “I thought that was really interesting as well because I think there are all sorts of issues that could be discovered,” Yorkey says, before explaining why the 13 Reasons Why team ultimately chose not to go the anthology route. “It became very apparent to me, somewhere in the middle of the season, that I wasn’t going to be done with these characters after the first season, that I would want to know more and I would want to follow them.”

And now, we’ll get to do just that when 13 Reasons Why season 2 hits Netflix in 2018.