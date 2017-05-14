Melissa McCarthy reprised her role as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live for an epic sketch that ended with McCarthy meeting Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump for the first time on the show — and making out with him.

The sketch began with Aidy Bryant playing Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who had been giving White House press briefings last week, leading to speculation that she’s being auditioned to replace Spicer.

“Sean is fulfilling his duty as the officer in the Naval Reserve, and that is why he cannot be here,” Bryant’s Sanders said, to which a reporter retorted, “I’m pretty sure I can see him hiding in those bushes.”

Sure enough, McCarthy’s Spicer appeared in among the bushes outside a window, and broke into the briefing room when reporters began suggesting that Sanders take over full time.

Questioned by the reporters about the timing of Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, who was investigating Trump’s alleged ties to Russia, fake-Spicer brought out a set of Russian nesting dolls. Trump was the biggest doll, and smaller dolls featured images of magical dog Jake from Adventure Time to represent Comey, Sleeping Beauty villain Maleficent to represent Hillary Clinton, Ghostbusters ghoul Slimer for Steve Bannon, and Pokémon‘s Pikachu for Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Let me just put this whole Russian thing to bed once and for all,” fake-Spicer said. “Trump is innocent. How do we know? Because he told us so, period.”

But confronted with the idea that Trump may have lied to him, fake-Spicer responded, “But he wouldn’t do that. He’s my friend.”

“If he’s your friend, why does he make you come out here and humiliate yourself every day?” a reporter retorted.

“He doesn’t make me… I like it. I get off on it…”

What followed was an epic trip to New York’s Trump Tower, which saw McCarthy’s Spicer riding a motorized podium through the streets of New York, only to be redirected to a golf course in New Jersey, where Baldwin’s Trump was playing with a toy. After a bit of reassurance and a lot of tickling, it happened: an all-out kiss.

“I can’t, I have a wife! I took vows!” fake-Spicer protested. “I’m famous — it’s okay,” fake-Trump responded.

Watch the make-out session in the video above.