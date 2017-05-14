SNL: Steve Martin surprises Melissa McCarthy with Five-Timer’s Club initiation

In the final moments of this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, there was still one surprise in store: As host Melissa McCarthy said goodnight to the Studio 8H audience and remarked on what an honor it is to have hosted the show five times, she was joined onstage by none other than Steve Martin.

“Welcome to the Five-Timers Club, Melissa!” the star cried as he stepped out in a smoking jacket with a number 5 embroidered on the pocket.

“Steve, you told me not to wear my Five-Timers jacket to this show!” said Alec Baldwin, who had appeared on the episode as President Trump.

“Oh, I did? That’s weird,” Martin replied. “Anyway, Melissa, we’re here to present you with your own Five-Timers jacket!” With that, Kate McKinnon wrapped the robe around an emotional McCarthy, who wished the audience a happy Mother’s Day before embracing her fellow Five-Timers onstage.