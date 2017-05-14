Getting sober isn’t easy — just ask Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson, who announced his newly-earned sobriety in March.

But with the new Republican health care proposal set to potentially make addiction a preexisting condition, thus removing protections for access to drug treatment and rehab, the comedian returned to the Weekend Update desk and riffed on what it’s like to be drug-free.

“They tell you quitting drugs is hard, and that’s true,” joked Davidson of his life since. “But what they don’t tell you is how boring it is. Whoever said there aren’t enough hours in the day is a liar. There are so many hours in the day. 24 to be exact.” A TMI reveal of what he’s been doing to pass the time followed.

He also had some advice for other people who may be looking to get treatment for their addiction.

“Never pick the rehab you want to go to when you’re high because that’s what I did,” he informed co-anchor Colin Jost. “I googled ‘rehab’ and clicked the first place that popped up. What caught up eye about this one was, their main attraction was ‘horse therapy.'”

And if you’re wondering what “horse therapy” might entail, you’re not alone, as even Davidson isn’t sure. As he reveals in the video (above), he discovered he is allergic to horses. He also mentioned how much it costs to attend rehab — especially one that features horse therapy.

“If you go, it will cost you $40,000. To pet a horse,” Davidson joked. “You could have sex with a person for $50.”