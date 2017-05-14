The task force knows how to keep up appearances.

In this exclusive clip above from the season 2 finale of ABC’s Quantico, Alex (Priyanka Chopra), Ryan (Jake McLaughlin), Shelby (Johanna Braddy), and Clay (Hunter Parrish) seem to be having a lively dinner, but as soon as the man watching them leaves, they drop the flirtations and move on to their real mission: figuring out how they’ll take down the collaborators during the Constitutional Convention two days away.

Pulling that off will take more than a few drinks. The group gathers in the game room, where Miranda (Aunjanue Ellis) and Owen (Blair Underwood) arrive and help them transform the area into a bug-free bunker where they can work. “All we have is us,” Clay warns his crew. Them, and the Gold Leaf Bar staff looking the other way, of course.

Quantico airs its season 2 finale Monday, May 15, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.