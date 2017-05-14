NBC new fall trailers: Will & Grace return

NBC has released new trailers for its fall fare, including dramas The Brave and Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders and comedy Will & Grace. (Check back for more.)

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (Thursdays, 10 p.m. ET)

Edie Falco stars in the eight-episode true-crime installment of the Law & Order franchise that goes inside the notorious murder case that changed America forever. When the Menendez brothers were tried on national TV for brutally killing their parents in Beverly Hills, their story became a national obsession. Now, the first edition of this anthology series delves into the players, the crime and the media circus, detailing the day-to-day battles of the trial and unveiling the shocking truth of what really went down when the cameras stopped rolling.

The Brave (Mondays, 10 p.m. ET)

The series is described as a fresh, heart-pounding journey into the complex world of America’s elite undercover military heroes. While D.I.A. Deputy Director Patricia Campbell (Anne Heche) and her team of analysts wield the world’s most advanced surveillance technology from Washington, D.C., Adam Dalton and his heroic Special Ops squad of highly trained undercover specialists use their unbreakable bond and commitment to freedom to save lives of innocent people and execute missions in some of the most dangerous places in the world.



Will & Grace (Thursdays, 8 p.m. ET)

The 12-episode revival will reunite stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally.

Check out the full NBC schedule here and stay tuned for more videos.