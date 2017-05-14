CBS renews Code Black for season 3

CBS is giving addition life to the medical drama Code Black.

The Michael Seitzman-created series, which stars Marcia Gay Harden, Rob Lowe, Boris Kodjoe, Melanie Chandra, Harry Ford, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Luis Guzmán, will return for the 2017-2018 television season, EW has learned.

Code Black joins previously announced returning dramas Blue Bloods, Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary, NCIS, NCIS: LA, NCIS: New Orleans, Scorpion, Bull, MacGyver and CBS All Access’ Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight, as well as comedies The Big Bang Theory, Life in Pieces, Mom Kevin Can Wait, Man with a Plan, and Superior Donuts.

Not making the cut for new seasons, though, are comedies 2 Broke Girls and The Great Indoors.