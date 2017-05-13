Tracy Morgan doesn't remember Stephen Colbert from their SNL audition

Stephen Colbert and Tracy Morgan shared a 1996 callback for Saturday Night Live, but Morgan doesn’t remember Colbert being there.

The former 30 Rock star joined Colbert on CBS’ The Late Show Friday night and was shocked when Colbert announced he remembered Morgan’s audition for the not-ready-for-primetime players. “How do you remember?” Morgan asked the host incredulously.

“Because I was there. You and I were both there in the final callback going to network in 1996,” Colbert explained. Morgan quickly veered further into hilarity. “I never worked with…oh, you didn’t get the job. My bad,” he deadpanned. “I’m sorry you didn’t get the job! I’m sorry! Colbert took the jab in stride, responding, “I forgot that part of the story, Tracy, thanks so much for reminding me.” Colbert joked that he knew in the callback he would never get the job because he and Morgan were “too alike.”

RELATED: Saturday Night Live‘s 25 All-Time Best Characters

Morgan went on to a successful seven seasons on the late-night institution — “My days on Saturday Night Live are still important to me now, so important to me,” he told the audience — while Colbert did, actually, end up getting a job there as well, writing for one month on “Weekend Update,” then anchored by Norm Macdonald.

Watch the video above for the full interview.