Shocker: NBC renews Timeless for season 2

The TV gods have smiled upon Timeless!

NBC’s freshman time travel drama has been renewed for a second season days after getting canceled, EW has confirmed.

The drama from Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke followed an unlikely trio — Lucy (Abigail Spencer), Rufus (Malcolm Barrett), and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) — who traveled through time to battle a supposed master criminal (Goran Visnjic) intent on altering the fabric of human history with potentially catastrophic results.

Shortly after the show’s initial cancellation, Ryan and Kripke tweeted that the show was being shopped around by producer Sony to other outlets. Fans online also started a #SaveTimeless campaign.

“The #TimeTeam went back 3 days, and changed history. @nbc picked us up for 10 episodes. Seriously. Airs next summer.” Kripke tweeted early Saturday.

However, Kripke later corrected his tweet, with Ryan following up: “A lot of info flying. Initially thought Timeless would be on next summer, now it may be 2018 spring. Who knows? Just know we’re back!”

“Can’t thank the Timeless fans enough for fighting so hard for us online and spreading the word about the show. Can’t wait to show you more,” Ryan also tweeted. “This isn’t a joke! They legit heard from the fans and changed their minds!”

Kripke added: “So huge thanks to NBC for supporting us. And THANKS for the fan support. It’s a MAJOR reason we’re back. It worked, guys!”

During its first season, the series averaged 8 million total viewers and a 2.1 in the 18-49 demographic but dropped sharply by its finale. Find out what’s in store for season 2 here.