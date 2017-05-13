It was only Wednesday when the cast and creators of Timeless were coping with the news that NBC would not renew the time-traveling adventure series for a second season, but they remained hopeful the show could potentially live on at another network. “Sony will look for another outlet. Don’t know the viability of that, but know there’s intense fan love,” co-creator Shawn Ryan tweeted amid an intense reaction from fans.

In a surprise turn of events in the proverbial thirteenth hour, that network ended up being NBC proper. Now, the folks behind Timeless are thanking the fans for a completely different reason: reversing the cancellation.

Actor Matt Lanter pointed fans to a special announcement dropping on his Facebook page at 1 p.m. EST that turned out to be Facebook Live video with the renewal reveal. “We just got back. Just wanted to hop on and tell you that I think the mission was successful. We went back and I’m pretty sure we changed NBC’s minds. So, yeah, we got more episodes coming. See you real soon,” he said.

Shortly afterward, Lanter tweeted, “Mission #ResuscitateTimeless completed. Couldn’t have done it without you!!! NBC heard your cries and changed their minds!”

Abigail Spencer, who plays Lucy on the show, was floored by the announcement.

“I have been in this business for almost 20 years & never have I ever experienced anything like what has happened today & this week… and the outpouring of love and support from fans for #Timeless & just in general the devotion for something I have been apart of… and I have never seen a show be cancelled & but days later renewed because of just general love from the people involved & the fans,” she wrote in a series of tweets.

Their co-star Malcolm Barrett was more playful. “Been off the internet all day. Anything new happen…?” he tweeted, adding, “Suck it, Rittenhouse,” a reference to the mysterious organization in Timeless.

NBC, Ryan, and co-creator Eric Kripke all confirmed the news on social media.

“I hear something strange. A rush of wind. A sonic boom. What is that?” Kripke tweeted before the announcement dropped. He quickly followed up with further details of a 10-episode season 2 order to air sometime next summer. Though, he later clarified that the premiere is looking to be more in spring of 2018.

“So huge thanks to @nbc for supporting us. And THANKS for the fan support,” Kripke added. “It’s a MAJOR reason we’re back. It worked, guys!”

“True props to Bob Greenblatt, Jen Salke and everyone at @NBC who pulled some serious Brandon Tartikoff shit with this decision,” Ryan wrote. “This isn’t a joke! They legit heard from the fans and changed their minds. … Can’t thank the #Timeless fans enough for fighting so hard for us online and spreading the word about the show. Can’t wait to show you more.”

Ryan also gave a shout out to the show’s most outspoken celebrity advocate, Saturday Night Live comedian Leslie Jones, who called the initial cancellation a “huge mistake.” If his tweets are any indication, Jones will have a role in season 2 come next year — and maybe even William Shatner, another Timeless fan.

“Someone tell @Lesdoggg we need her to clear her schedule to film #Timeless Season 2 episode,” Ryan wrote as Kripke dropped Shatner’s name.

Jones, too, is ecstatic. “I see they made the right decision to bring my show back damnit @NBCTimeless yasss,” she tweeted.