When EW recently spoke to Preacher star Ruth Negga about the fantasy-horror show’s upcoming second season, the actress and Oscar nominee described it as “a road trip that goes horribly wrong.” And the veracity of that encapsulation is very much confirmed by a new season 2 teaser trailer, which features both a definite on-the-road vibe and all manner of mayhem.

Preacher is adapted from the comic created by Garth Ennis and the late Steve Dillon. The show costars, among others, Dominic Cooper, Joseph Gilgun, and Graham McTavish. Preacher season 2 returns with a two-night event, beginning with the season premiere on Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m. ET, followed by the second episode the following night at 9 p.m. ET in the series’ regular time slot.

Watch that new, and somewhat gruesome, teaser trailer, below.