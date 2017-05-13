Mindy Kaling comedy Champions ordered to series at NBC

Mindy Kaling is returning to NBC.

The actress-producer-writer, who recently announced that the upcoming sixth season of The Mindy Project will be its last, is returning this fall to the network that launched her career. A writer and recurring player on NBC’s The Office, Kaling’s latest brainchild, Champions, has been picked up to series, the network announced Saturday. She will co-write and executive-produce with The Mindy Project scribe and executive producer Charlie Grandy.

The show follows work-out bohunks/brothers Vince (Anders Holm) and Matthew (Andy Favreau), who find their lives upended when Vince’s high school flame Priya (Kaling) drops off Vince’s teenage son (J.J. Totah) on the brothers’ doorstep. The network describes Vince as a “charismatic gym owner with no ambition” and Matthew as a “gorgeous idiot.”

The new show re-teams Holm, who rose to fame on Comedy Central’s Workaholics, with Kaling after a memorable recurring role on The Mindy Project as pastor-turned-sneaker-mogul Casey Peerson. Mouzam Makkar (The Vampire Diaries), and Nina Wadia (EastEnders) also star.