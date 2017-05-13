Lili Reinhart recalls 'worst depression' before landing Riverdale

Betty Cooper may be investigating a murder onscreen, but actress Lili Reinhart has faced her own share of darkness off of it.
The actress opened up about her depression in what she called a “Twitter rant” for Mental Health Awareness Month. Marking the one year anniversary of The CW ordering Riverdale to series, Reinhart said the show saved her life.
“I cried tears of joy. In that moment I became a working actress with a steady job. Something I had been working towards for 7 years,” she wrote. “And now here we are, gearing up to film season 2. And I could not be more grateful. Riverdale came into my life when I was going through the worst depression I had ever experienced. And in the end it completely saved me.”
Reinhart credits hard work with getting where she is. “And when I’m feeling depressed or sad, I remind myself how far I’ve come. And how I didn’t let my depression consume me,” she continued. “To anyone out there who feels depressed or hopeless… do not f—ing give up on yourself. You’re all you’ve got. And you deserve the world. Your mental health should be your priority. Don’t forget that. This is your life.. and you’ve only got one. So don’t waste it by being sad.”
“You will get through whatever you’re going through now. And you’ll be so much stronger at the end of it. You’re stronger than you know,” she concludes. “I felt the need to put some love out into the world today. I encourage you to do the same.”
EW recently declared Reinhart a “Twitter Queen” for her hilarious and empowering feed, which includes her own self-created memes while live-tweeting her show, and a pitch-perfect takedown of body shamers. Her message about mental health is just her latest inspiring social media triumph.
The season finale of Riverdale aired May 11 on The CW, which gave the show an early season 2 renewal for a second season in March.