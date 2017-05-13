Frequency epilogue reveals character fates after show's cancellation

Frequency fans got some closure after the show’s cancellation announcement on Monday. The CW posthumously released a three-and-a-half-minute epilogue on the network’s streaming app, revealing what became of Raimy Sullivan (Peyton List), the Nightingale killer, and Raimy’s deceased father, Frank (Riley Smith).

The 13-episode first season centered around Raimy, an NYPD detective who discovers she can communicate with her dead father in the past through his old ham radio. After their conversation changes the timeline, they work together to try to stop a serial killer by the name of Nightingale before her mother becomes one of his victims.

In the epilogue, Frank fixes the radio and confirms to Raimy that the Nightingale killer died in jail, while Raimy’s mom is now helping her plan her wedding. But then, she drops the date behind the show’s overarching mystery: June 14, 2011, the day Frank dies.

Raimy pleads with her father to not leave the house or enter a car that day for the sake of his wife. The radio goes out before he answers whether he’ll lay low, but soon he appears behind his daughter. “I got it, kiddo,” he says.

Frequency averaged 1.5 million viewers and was canceled along with No Tomorrow.

Watch the epilogue on The CW app.