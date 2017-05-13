Eurovision 2017: Portugal's Salvador Sobral wins annual song contest

The Eurovision 2017 song contest has its winner! The annual song competition crowned Salvador Sobral of Portugal for his song “Amar Pelos Dois” (“Love for Both”).

The win is the first for the country; Bulgaria came in second.

The contest, which aired in the U.S. on Logo, has launched the careers of the likes of ABBA, Celine Dion, Julio Iglesias, and Olivia Newton-John since its inception in 1956. A post-war invention that joined 1950s economic treaties aimed at unifying Europe the song contest invites musicians from dozens of countries to submit original songs each year for the chance to compete for the winning title. It is considered the world’s largest non-sporting TV event.

This year’s competition, the 62nd, was held in Ukraine, home country of last year’s winner Jamala. It is tradition for the home country of the year’s previous winner to host the competition, a fact which had Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling urging Europe to vote for the U.K. in this year’s competition to force Britain to host a European celebration in the wake of Brexit and anti-EU sentiment. “Nothing would be funnier. Vote now, Europe” she said, retweeting a tweet that asked, “What would be funnier than making the UK host a huge, expensive celebration of Europe in 2018?”

Nothing would be funnier. Vote now, Europe. https://t.co/OoqBPNJ94W — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 13, 2017

Eurovision often attracts viewers for those hoping to see something outlandish or surprising (Austrian bearded drag queen Conchita Wurst won in 2014). This year was no exception when a dancing monkey in Italy’s performance nearly stole the show. Within seconds, the bizarre sight was trending on Twitter.

When you're enjoying a nice song about singing in the rain and then all of a sudden there's a break dancing monkey. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/ODjSuMfXtO — Claire Rollins (@Claireyyyy) May 13, 2017

Love the dancing man in a monkey suit Italy #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/1KcmiDXo8z — Vicki Jakes (@thisbrightonmum) May 13, 2017

You know what would make this even better?

What?

A dancing monkey#Eurovision #ITA pic.twitter.com/vtjWiyYLs2 — CTS (@C_T_S) May 13, 2017

Viewers were similarly confused and bemused by a performance featuring a man wearing a horse’s head.

Basically the highlight of the entire evening. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/iHts1CSy8K — Peter Day (@daytimefilms) May 13, 2017

But viewers quickly moved on from the monkey and the horse to a performance from Ukrainian pop singer and drag singer Verka Serduchka, who came in second place in the competition in 2007. Serduchka, who made a cameo appearance in the Melissa McCarthy film Spy, gave Lady Gaga a run for her money with her headgear and attracted droves of attention on social media.

this is the content i came for #eurovision pic.twitter.com/ATLXvDR82k — kiddo (@dunwaIl) May 13, 2017