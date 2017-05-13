CBS renews Elementary, Amazing Race

CBS has renewed both Elementary and The Amazing Race, EW has learned.

The contemporary take on the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle character, which stars Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu, has been averaging 7.4 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, making it CBS’ lowest-rated drama series and a very likely target for cancellation.

Elementary was considered somewhat likely to get canned in EW’s annual Deathwatch predictions, read the rest here.

Elementary‘s renewal comes as that the other popular Holmes drama series might have also seen its final season — the BBC’s Sherlock, which faces an uncertain future due to the film commitments of stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, who have both suggested it might be long while before the series returns, if ever.

Amazing Race, meanwhile, will return for season 30. The reality competition series, hosted by Phil Keoghan, recently premiered its 29th season, replacing the short-lived Training Day.