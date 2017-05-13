CBS apparently no longer wants to be Indoors.

The Great Indoors, a freshman multi-camera sitcom starring Joel McHale, was axed by CBS on Saturday. The series was the only new comedy not renewed by CBS; the network had ordered second seasons of Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan, and Superior Donuts back in March.

The show — which followed an outdoor adventure writer (McHale) who is called back into his magazine’s headquarters to oversee a bunch of millennials — averaged about 8.4 million viewers per episode with a 1.8 in the 18-to-49 demo. It was a high-profile sitcom with Community vet McHale returning to a scripted comedy; he was part of a trifecta of big-name comedy stars — along with Kevin James (Kevin Can Wait) and Matt LeBlanc (Man With a Plan) that CBS trotted out this fall. The Great Indoors enjoyed a huge lead-in from The Big Bang Theory on Thursdays, but when CBS tried airing it on Mondays, ratings dropped.

In other R.I.P. CBS comedy news, Two Broke Girls was canceled after a six-season run. The ax was unforgiving across the broadcast networks, which you can read about here.