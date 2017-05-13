Sorry, Emma, but your daddies have some bad news.

This season of the Freeform comedy Baby Daddy will be its last, EW has confirmed.

The Hollywood Reporter, which was the first on the news, reports Baby Daddy was to get an order for additional season 6 episodes, but plans changed when ABC decided to channel funds towards a Black-ish spinoff with Yara Shahidi instead. Now, the 100th episode of Baby Daddy, scheduled to air on May 22, will be the series finale.

Starring Derek Theler, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Chelsea Kane, Tahj Mowry, and Melissa Peterman, Baby Daddy told of a guy raising a child left on his doorstep after a one-night stand. The show was Freeform’s highest-rated comedy and longest-running half-hour.

Earlier this year, the cast accepted a Peoples Choice Award for Favorite Cable TV Comedy.

It's official! We won! Thank you so much! Love this show #babydaddy #peopleschoice A post shared by Derek Theler (@derektheler) on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

The cast and producers commemorated the 100th episode at Broken Art Tattoo in Los Angeles with some celebratory ink. “When it became a reality, it just felt right,” Peterman told EW. “We’re really tight, so I wanted a little piece of them, and now I’ll always have it.”