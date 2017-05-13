The stars of CBS’ 2 Broke Girls, which the network canceled Friday after six seasons, are thanking fans via social media “for watching and enjoying it along with us.”

Kat Dennings, who played the sardonic Max, and Beth Behrs, who played former rich girl Caroline, both posted a joint message on their respective social media accounts, reading, “We’ve had a wonderful 6 seasons as Max and Caroline and we thank all of you for watching and enjoying it along with us. We are so proud of our time on 2 Broke Girls and of all the things this experience has given us, the most treasured is our lifelong friendship.”

In a separate post, Behrs also expressed heartbreak over the end of the show. She posted a photo of the cast taking a bow for the live studio audience following an episode taping, captioning it “Family. Always.” along with a broken heart emoji.

Behrs directed one tweet specifically at Dennings, reiterating the “always” message on a GIF of the duo hugging on the show.

Costars Jonathan Kite and Matthew Moy, who played diner cook Oleg and boss Han respectively, also responded to the news on Twitter. Kite shared the same polaroid shot as Behrs with the message, “Thank you to everyone who made this dream come true.” He also posted a note of gratitude to the show’s fans, saying, “Thank you so much for watching and supporting us these past 6 years. You have made such an incredible difference in my life. Thank you for inviting us into your homes and allowing us to tell our story. I am forever grateful and have cherished every moment. I hope you had as much fun watching as we did performing. Thank you for everything.”

Moy posted the same photo, captioning it simply with a string of black heart emojis.