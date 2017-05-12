USA orders anthology series Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.

USA is officially on the case of the unsolved murders of rap legends Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G.

The network is getting in the anthology series business by picking up the Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. Expected to premiere in early 2018, the true crime drama will go inside the dual investigations into the slayings of the friends-turned-rivals, who were murdered only months apart.

Newcomer Wavvy Jonez will portray Christopher Wallace a.k.a. Biggie, while Marcc Rose will once again don the bandana as Tupac. The actor proved to be a spitting image of the rapper when he had a small cameo as him in Straight Outta Compton. Also playing familiar names are Luke James as Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs and Aisha Hinds (Underground) as Biggie’s mother Voletta.

Transformers alum Josh Duhamel stars as LAPD Detective Greg Kading, whose book Murder Rap: The Untold Story of the Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations the series is loosely based on. Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Brent Sexton (The Killing), and Jamie McShane (Bloodline) round out the cast as police officers involved in the two investigations.

Emmy-winner Anthony Hemingway (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) directed the pilot and will serve as an executive producer alongside Kading, Mark Taylor, and Kyle Long, who created the series.

The story of the investigations is also set to be chronicled on the big screen in Labyrinth, with Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker attached.