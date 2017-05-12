The Originals: Danielle Campbell talks Davina's role in defeating The Hollow

When The Originals premiered, Davina was the young girl in the attic, desperate to know more about the outside world. Now, she’s the (dead) witch who resides in the ancestral world and knows more than anyone.

“Davina’s watching the people she cares about at all times from where she is,” Danielle Campbell says. “She’s definitely a bit wiser. She has more insight into a lot of things.”

And when she returns in this week’s episode, there is one particular topic on which she has insight: The Hollow. “I think she’s scared for Josh and Marcel and the people in New Orleans that she left behind,” Campbell says. “She also feels a bit helpless because she’s not in a position where she can save them like she’s always tried to in the past. I think her biggest struggle this episode is trying to do whatever she can and whatever she thinks is necessary in order to help the people that she cares about.”

That means telling Hayley and Klaus — who visit the ancestral world — everything she knows. “Hayley is someone she does care about; she’s never a big fan of Klaus but Davina’s really smart and she knows that in order to keep the people she loves safe, she needs the two of them,” Campbell says. “She needs to give them the Hollow’s full backstory in order for them to understand what they need to do to destroy her.”

Speaking as to whether this could mean we’ll see more of Davina, Campbell says “never say never” on this show. However, when it comes to some fans thinking Davina could end up being the big bad, Campbell says she’d prefer to keep Davina on the good side: “I think I’d like her to help save everyone.”

The Originals airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.