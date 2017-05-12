WHAT IS HAPPENING?!

With only two episodes left in its 12th season, Supernatural isn’t pulling any punches. In a new teaser from the show’s post-production team, fans get a glimpse at what to expect from the season’s end, and the answer appears to be: Tears, lot of tears…and maybe a surprise return?

There’s so much happening in the teaser as the British Men of Letters suit up for a final showdown with Lucifer, Kelly prepares to give birth, Jody returns, and Castiel faces off against someone we don’t see. Also, why is Dean crying?

We’ll find out when Supernatural airs its final episodes of season 12 back-to-back on Thursday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.