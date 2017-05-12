Supergirl boss teases big two-part finale

The Girl of Steel is going to have her work cut out for her in the final episodes of Supergirl this season.

After Rhea (Teri Hatcher) effectively tricked Lena (Katie McGrath) into creating a portal that would allow the surviving Daxamite race to come to Earth — err, New Daxam — Kara (Melissa Benoist) will have to turn to some unlikely allies to combat this new threat, not least of which is Cadmus leader Lillian Luthor (Brenda Strong).

But just because they are aligned now doesn’t mean Cadmus has stopped hating aliens. In fact, the Daxamites won’t be Kara’s only threat as Supergirl heads into its second season finale. “There’s multiple showdowns coming up,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg tells EW. “These are some of our biggest episodes we’ve ever done.”

“The finale is probably the biggest episode we’ve ever done,” Kreisberg continues. “We saved a bunch of money to pay for more visual effects and actually added another day to the schedule so we could make it as big as possible, and yet it also has multiple get-your-Kleenex scenes. We’re really excited about it. We’re all blown away.”

With villains abound, Kara will also find some help from returning familiar faces Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart) and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), both of whom she needs “desperately because she’s faced with some truly awful decisions to make in the finale,” Kreisberg says.

Kara will need all the help she can get when Superman villain General Zod (Mark Gibbon) joins the board in the finale. “It’s a great moment,” Kreisberg says of Zod’s arrival. “We needed a big, iconic Superman villain, and there really isn’t anybody more iconic, at least in terms of a physical opponent for Superman, than Zod.”

“Say whatever you want about the finales, they’re not boring,” Kreisberg says with a laugh. “It really feels like the culmination of everything we’ve been doing all season long, all the different story lines, whether it’s Superman and Cat and Cadmus and M’Gann and Mon-El and Lynda Carter and now Rhea, it all comes together in one big two-part story.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. The finale airs May 22.