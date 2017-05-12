Spoiler Room: Scoop on Once Upon a Time, Supergirl, NCIS: LA and more

Welcome to the Spoiler Room, a safe place for spoiler addicts to come on a weekly basis to learn what’s coming next on their favorite shows and, hopefully, get a few of their own questions answered. If you want scoop on a specific show, send your questions to spoilerroom@ew.com.

I’ll take anything Once Upon a Time. — Asra

Good, because I have a lot of scoop to dole out. First, despite being MIA during the musical, Belle will be in the finale. The question, however, is whether she can forgive Rumple for what’s he’s done. “When you have your kid, sometimes it clouds your judgment; you want to do what’s best for them,” EP Edward Kitsis says. “Belle and Rumple are going to be tested, and everything that they ever wanted is going to be very temptingly close for Rumple. But like everything, it comes with a price.” Bonus: Because OUAT is heading into its season finale, here’s more from the bosses on what’s in store: “The last scene of the finale will absolutely show everybody what we’re doing next year,” Kitsis says. Adds EP Adam Horowitz: “I feel like while we hopefully satisfyingly end some of the stories we’ve been telling over the past six years, we hope the questions that we’re asking are compelling and exciting for the fans to spend the summer wondering how it’s going to continue.” Another Bonus: Despite everyone being scattered because of the curse, Emma’s family will be determined to help her during the Final Battle. “No one likes to sit out a fight, especially when the life of the person they love most is at stake,” Horowitz says. “That push-pull, those emotions, everyone’s agendas, they’re all going to be really tested in the finale. The Black Fairy is a really great and smart villain, because the best villains know what affect you emotionally and exploit it, and she absolutely does that.”

What’s the scoop on Cat Grant and Superman’s return on Supergirl? — Rosie

Both will play pivotal roles heading into the final two episodes. “I don’t want to tease too much about how they return because both Superman’s return and Cat’s return are great surprises; how it happens, you’ll be shocked at both of their appearances,” EP Andrew Kreisberg says. “This is Kara’s darkest hour. It’s perfect that she has both Superman and Cat, who are these great stabilizing influences in her life — Cat, who tends to have a good handle on what Kara needs, and Clark has a pretty good handle on what Supergirl needs. She needs them both desperately because she’s faced with some truly awful decisions to make in the finale and choices that affect her both as Kara and as Supergirl. Having her surrogate mother and surrogate brother there to make these decisions, it’s good to have them there.”

What do you have on Deeks and Kensi for the NCIS: LA finale? — Sam

After many Densi proposal attempts, the finale this Sunday will finally see an official engagement — with a surprise twist!

Scoop on Scandal finale? — Babs

I’m going to pose a somewhat spoilery question right back at you: Will Mellie finally get the inauguration she always dreamed of, or will another person be left for dead? Dun. Dun. Duuuunnnnn.

Anything on The Blacklist please! — Aly

Now that Gale has confirmed Ressler and the Task Force have been working with Reddington, he’ll stop at nothing to see Red behind bars — or six feet under. “He’s obviously hip to what’s going on with our team,” EP Jon Bokenkamp says. “He’s hellbent on not only bringing down Reddington, but taking down anybody who stands in the way, and he’s going to find help from an unexpected ally.”

You mentioned last week that someone we knew from Quantico‘s first season who hasn’t shown up yet would be coming back for the finale. Who is it? — Carlton

It’s Iris Chang, everybody! The type-A NAT from season 1 will make a triumphant return in the season finale. “We wanted her all year, and we tried to get her for several episodes, but she was just always so busy,” EP Josh Safran says, pointing out that actress Li Jun Li has a packed schedule thanks to her role on Blindspot. “It was so much fun to have her back. She just shows up and gives [the episode] such great energy.” What type of energy? Safran teases that she and Will Olsen will be working together again with “a little Chuck-and-Blair” from Gossip Girl dynamic. (And no, he’s not referring to a sudden romance between them. Think spy games, not love games.)

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been renewed! Give me some scoop! — Derek

The race to take down Aida in the finale will not be easy, to say the least. “We’ve seen what the Framework looks like and now Aida’s trying to recreate that in the real world,” Elizabeth Henstridge says. “We know what happens though, we know the oppression, we know the kids whose classrooms get blown up. The stakes are huge. You’ve got two sides that are willing to risk everything and the consequences to not winning are diabolical.”

Now that season 3 is official, what can you tell us about what’s next on Blindspot? — Jessica

If you thought getting shot would sideline Zapata in the finale, well, you’d be wrong. “We had talked a lot about how there’s the TV trope of the tough guy who pulls out his IV and walks out of the hospital to get back into the action,” EP Martin Gero says. “We hadn’t really seen that with a woman in a while, so we thought it would be great to see Tasha be like, ‘I’m not going to be in a hospital, to my own physical detriment,’ so she’s very much involved in the next episode.” As is Reade, though his future — potentially leaving for Quantico — remains to be seen. “The events of the next episode will change him,” Gero adds.

Will Sherlock and Joan investigate who killed Shinwell on Elementary? — Diane

Joan certainly will, but it remains to be seen whether Sherlock can truly forgive and forget after Shinwell assaulted him before his untimely death. “Sherlock takes no pleasure in the news that Shinwell has been killed, but as we’ll see in these last two episodes, his own plate is very full,” EP Rob Doherty says. “He’s very distracted with some things that have been going on for him personally, so it’s difficult for him to commit to this case to the degree that Joan might want him to. It’s not going to go unnoticed by Joan, who is going to take some offense with respect to his commitment to solving Shinwell’s murder.”

Was it just me or did Archie seem to lament not being with Betty in the Riverdale finale? — Paula

You’re not alone. “There is always going to be some primal connection between Archie and Betty,” EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tells me. “They grew up together, they live across the street from each other, they were always the person they most confided in. Even if Betty had deeper feelings for Archie and Archie didn’t, she still was his best friend and he still shared everything with her. Part of what’s going on in that scene is Archie is realizing that he’s been replaced by Jughead. That’s a confusing thing for Archie to sort through. Does he regret what he said in the pilot? Who knows? Do I believe what he says to Veronica? 100 percent, I do. But feelings are messy and not cut and dry. These kids have been under an enormous amount of stress, so things get jumbled up.” Sounds like there’s hope!

Additional reporting by Shirley Li.