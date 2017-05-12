Entertainment Weekly

Riverdale casts its new Reggie

Charles Melton will replace Ross Butler in the recurring role

@derekjlawrence

Posted on

The CW

Riverdale has found its new Reggie.

EW has confirmed that The CW drama has added Charles Melton in the recurring role of Archie’s (KJ Apa) rival, replacing Ross Butler, who EW reported last month would be recast due to his availability. Melton has popped up with small roles on Glee and American Horror Story: Hotel.

Butler appeared on six episodes of the freshman series, which aired its season finale on Thursday. Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously told TVLine, which first reported the news, the show wanted to use Reggie more, but couldn’t because of Butler’s series regular gig on 13 Reasons Why, which Netflix renewed for a second season.

Sacasa talked to EW about Thursday’s finale and previewed season 2, including the arrival of Pitch alum Mark Consuelos as Archie character Hiram Lodge.

