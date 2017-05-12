Law & Order: SVU renewed for season 19

NBC has renewed Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for season 19, EW has learned.

The Dick Wolf cop drama — which in its current incarnation stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, and Raúl Esparza — has been averaging 7.3 million total viewers and a 1.9 in the 18-49 demographic. SVU is the longest-running primetime drama currently on TV, recently hitting its 400th episode.

Earlier this week, fellow Wolf dramas Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. were all renewed. The fate of Chicago Justice still hangs in the balance.

The Dick Wolf dramas join the previously announced returning series This Is Us, The Blacklist, Blindspot, Shades of Blue, Superstore, The Good Place, Great News, and Taken.