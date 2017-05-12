Gotham sneak peek: Penguin pays Jim a visit

The Penguin is starting to put things together when it comes to the Court of Owls.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode of Gotham, Penguin pays Gordon a visit. As soon as Gordon gets past the shock of Penguin’s existence — as Penguin puts it, he’s “quite hard to kill” — he realizes what Penguin wants: to know about the Court of Owls.

At this point, Penguin has unfinished business with Ed, and considering Jim was the last person to see Ed before he “disappeared,” Penguin has reason to believe that Ed was given to the court. Jim tries to convince Penguin to look the other way, but being difficult to kill means he’s not likely to back down from anyone.

Gotham airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.