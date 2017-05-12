Andy Cohen asks Goldie Hawn about her son's butt. Then she talks about his circumcision.

Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer’s Snatched promotional tour continues to be a hoot.

The latest pitstop was Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where the host asked Hawn about her son Oliver Hudson’s butt photo he posted to Instagram in 2015. (See below for the full experience.) What Cohen didn’t expect was the actress offering up an unsolicited story about his circumcision.

“I laughed so hard. I swear to God, that guy makes me laugh,” Hawn said.

Cohen’s comment about Hudson’s “nice tuchus” prompted this reveal: “When I had him circumcised, the doctor came out and said, ‘You’ll be happy to know we had to get a bigger clamp.’ I was thrilled. I mean, honest to God, a bigger clamp. Of course, I was crying too because I knew he was gonna cry. I mean, you know, it’s a whole other thing. It’s a double-edged sword, so to speak.”

It’s a lighthearted story — though, perhaps an embarrassing one for Hudson to hear on live television — after Hawn opened up about complications with his birth.

“Oh my God, was he beautiful. 11 pounds of a hunk of love,” Hawn recalled of Hudson’s toxemia for PEOPLE’s new cover story on the comedy icon. “I stood up and I just connected to the universe. I put my hand on him, and I asked God, I said, ‘Come through me, use me to heal my son.'”

She added: “I don’t think there’s any question that prayer can work. I’m a very spiritual person. I’m not a religious person, although I was raised Jewish and I like my tribe, but that was a beautiful thing. It was phenomenal. I just emptied myself. I don’t know how to explain it.”

