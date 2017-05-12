Fox's next live musical is Rent

Only hours after announcing plans for a live musical of A Christmas Story, Fox announced it is also bringing the beloved classic Rent to the small screen.

Marc Platt, who produced Grease Live! for the network and will be involved with A Christmas Story as well, will executive-produce the network’s live musical performance of Rent alongside the estate of Jonathan Larson, the writer and composer of the musical.

“We are so honored to partner with the estate of the brilliant Jonathan Larson and producer Marc Platt on one of the great musicals of our time,” said Dana Walden and Gary Newman, Fox Television Group chairmen and CEOs, in a statement. “The title is so iconic, the music is so beloved, and the themes are as meaningful today as they were when the show first premiered on Broadway. With Marc overseeing this project, we are sure it will have a profound impact on the legions of fans who know and love this musical.”

The Grammy-, Tony-, and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, which made its Broadway debut in 1996, follows seven struggling artists pursuing their dreams during a time of political and social turmoil. Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, and Jesse L. Martin were among the original cast, and also appeared in the 2005 film adaptation.