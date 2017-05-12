ABC has given a series order to Now You See Me-esque drama Deception and Jenna Fischer comedy Splitting Up Together, EW has learned.

In Deception, when his career is ruined by scandal, superstar magician Cameron Black (Jack Cutmore-Scott) has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, influence, and illusion — the FBI. Using every trick in the book and inventing new ones, he will help the government catch the world’s most elusive criminals while staging the biggest illusions of his career.

The series hails from writer and executive producer Chris Fedak, along with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Martin Gero, and Sarah Schechter. Magician David Kwong, who worked on Now You See Me, will co-produce. Ilfenesh Hadera, Lenora Crichlow, Amaury Nolasco, Justin Chon, Laila Robins and Vinnie Jones also star.

On the comedy side, Splitting Up Together is based on the Danish series about a couple (Fischer, Oliver Hudson) whose marriage is reignited by their divorce.

The comedy hails from Emily Kapnek, who will write and executive produce with Ellen DeGeneres. Bobby Lee, Diane Farr, Lindsay Price, Olivia Keville, Van Crosby, and Sander Thomas also star.