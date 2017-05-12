Colbert demonstrates how Sean Spicer hid ‘among bushes’ and not ‘in’ them

Stephen Colbert is demonstrating first-hand that Sean Spicer hiding “among bushes” instead of “in” them is totally different.

On Friday’s Late Show, the host had an important correction and demonstration to make. After a previous story claimed the White House press secretary hid in the bushes to avoid questions from press about the firing of FBI Director James Comey, The Washington Post provided an update, saying Spicer was “among bushes.”

Colbert wanted to show the extreme difference, so he brought out some bushes, hiding both in and among them. “You see how much more reassuring this is,” he said from in-between a pair of bushes. “This is perfectly dignified.”

Following a joke about Spicer running away from the bushes when one asked a question about Comey, the host quipped, “Remember Sean, they’re not laughing at you, they’re laughing among you.”

