Chris Pratt struggling to speak with a mouthpiece makes Ellen DeGeneres crack up

Chris Pratt stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday in support of his latest Marvel blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and he brought down the house when DeGeneres asked him to play the hilarious gag game Speak Out.

For those not familiar, Speak Out requires the player to place a contraption in his or her mouth, not unlike something at the dentist’s office, which pulls the lips back away from the teeth. Aside from making the player look slightly freakish, the game then requires him or her to “speak out,” reading phrases (usually heavy in consonants) off a stack of cards. DeGeneres’ job is to try to guess what’s being said.

Things were going along as smoothly as can be expected until Pratt was tasked with saying “I’m gonna bump you.” Watch the clip above to see just how quickly he loses it and turns in to a dissolving mess, taking DeGeneres down with him (you know it’s funny when she has to dab her eyes). And try not to laugh out loud just as much as they do.