Broadcast ax: All the shows canceled this week, and why

Broadcast networks are doing their annual “re-accommodating” of under-performing shows, canceling dozens of series. Here are all the axed shows from the past couple weeks, along with how long they lasted, their ratings, and some insight into why each got canned. Refresh for the latest version as this post will updated all day Friday as more verdicts come in from the networks.

NBC

Timeless (NBC)

Seasons: 1

Ratings: 8 million viewers; 2.1 demo (average during the season including DVR)

Arguably the cancellation which prompted the most distress from fans online — and the most hope of landing somewhere else. We’re hearing the odds of the time-travel drama being rescued by another network are slim-to-none, unfortunately. At first glance, the axing looks unfair — 8 million viewers! — but ratings dropped sharply during the season. The show being owned by an outside studio (Sony) instead of NBC hurt its odds too (ownership has been a major factor in a lot of decision making this year).

Emerald City (NBC)

Seasons: 1

Ratings: 4.7 million viewers; 1.3 demo

The oft-delayed fantasy tried to mix the Land of Oz with some Game of Thrones vibes, but even a wizard couldn’t save it.

Powerless (NBC)

Seasons: 1

Ratings: 2.9 million viewers; 1.0 demo

DC Comics went for a superhero-themed series that was a comedy (instead of a drama) and about ordinary people (instead of superheroes). So… yeah.

FOX

APB (Fox)

Seasons: 1

Rating: 5.1 million viewers; 1.2 demo

With that ultra generic title and lack of star names, this cop drama had a very tough time getting buzz.

Making History (Fox)

Seasons: 1

Ratings: 1.8 million viewers; 0.8 demo

Time-travel shows were one of the clearest trends of the 2016-17 season, but all three met the same fate, including this comedy (the third was ABC’s Time After Time, canceled earlier this year).

Pitch (Fox)

Seasons: 1

Ratings: 4.7 million; 1.4 in demo

There was once a faint glimmer of hope for this well-regarded baseball drama coming back in the fall, but it struck out anyway.

Rosewood (Fox)

Seasons: 2

Ratings: 4.3 million viewers; 1.0 demo

Struggled to stay aloft as well as its forensic crime drama predecessor Bones. Managed a renewal last season, but not this time.

Sleepy Hollow (Fox)

Seasons: 4

Ratings: 3.3 million viewers; 0.9 demo

If a drama survives its first couple seasons, it’s typically got a good shot a lasting a few more. But Sleepy Hollow has long struggled to find a stable groove — starting strong its debut season, then undergoing creative overhauls as ratings kept falling. Fox would have loved to keep it going, but this year’s numbers gave the network little choice.

Son of Zorn (Fox)

Seasons: 1

Ratings: 3.2 million viewers; 1.4 in demo

Ratings were the same for this live action/animation hybrid as the renewed Last Man on Earth — but without the critical accolades, which made all the difference.

ABC

American Crime (ABC)

Seasons: 3

Ratings: 3.2 million viewers; 0.7 demo

By the numbers, this was a no-brainer — this is well below the line for a broadcast drama series. But American Crime was a tough call due to all those Emmy nominations, it’s the type of recognition broadcast networks struggle to get nowadays when cable and streaming networks dominate award shows. Ultimately, the ratings math was too brutal.

The Catch (ABC)

Seasons: 2

Ratings: 4.6 million viewers; 1.0 rating

It’s not every day ABC cancels a Shonda Rhimes drama, but The Catch never gelled with viewers despite a creative overhaul to become more of a rom-com (ABC also announced that next season will be the final edition of Scandal).

Last Man Standing (ABC)

Seasons: 6

Ratings: 8.1 million; 1.6 demo

One of the few veteran shows on a list full of freshman and sophomore titles, Tim Allen’s comedy has been a bubble show for years, keeping under the radar by filling a tough slot on Friday nights. It’s luck finally ran out.

Dr. Ken (ABC)

Seasons: 2

Ratings: 5.1 million viewers, 1.1

Given that Dr. Ken and Last Man Standing were both axed, we suspect ABC has something entirely different than comedies planned for that Friday night hour leading into Shark Tank next season. Networks reveal their schedules next week so we shall see…

Imaginary Mary (ABC)

Seasons: 1

Ratings 3.6 million viewers; 1.0

We’re pretty sure this was a real show.

The Real O’Neals (ABC)

Seasons: 2

Ratings: 3.7 million viewers; 1.2 rating

Unofficially dead for a while now.

The CW

Frequency (The CW)

Seasons: 1

Ratings: 1.5 million viewers; 0.4 demo

Maybe star Peyton List’s CBS drama pilot, Mission Control, will get picked up to series?

No Tomorrow (The CW)

Seasons: 1

Ratings: 1 million viewers; 0.3 demo

As the lowest-rated show on this list, No Tomorrow never stood a chance.

What about the rest of the at-risk bubble shows? Our Deathwatch predictions have you covered. There you’ll find the rundown of all 53 bubble shows, their current status and our prediction for their fate. So far we’ve been pretty spot-on (though Last Man Standing getting axed was a bit of a surprise).

Expect more series orders, renewals, and cancellations today as networks prepare for a final surge before their upfront presentations next week.