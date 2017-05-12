Caitlyn plummets in baby name popularity

Caitlyn is no longer one of the most popular baby names. According to the annual list put out by the Social Security Administration on Friday, Caitlyn and three of its variations — Caitlin, Katelynn, and Kaitlynn — drastically dipped out of the top 1,000 most popular baby names.

The drop in popularity comes after Caitlyn Jenner came out as transgender in a Vanity Fair cover story in June 2015. But Laura Wattenberg, founder of BabyNameWizard.com, told the Associated Press that she doesn’t think the name’s popularity changed solely because of the controversy surrounding Jenner, saying instead that the drop was “inevitable.”

“Caitlyn was already falling in popularity. Now it is suddenly controversial,” Wattenberg said. “Even parents who are huge Donald Trump supporters are unlikely to name their child Donald. In part, we just want to avoid controversy in picking names.”

As the AP notes, the name Hillary dropped out of the list’s top 1,000 spots in 2009 and hasn’t returned, while Donald dropped 45 spots last year to No. 488.

The top five names for girls on the latest list are Emma (which is the top girl’s name three years running), Olivia, Ava, Sophia, and Isabella. For boys, the top picks are Noah (which is the top boy’s name four years running), Liam, William, Mason, and James.

Caitlyn Jenner has remained a controversial figure in her support of Donald Trump and the traditionally anti-LGBTQ Republican party. Even as she admitted that the current administration hasn’t supported the community since the president assumed office, Jenner told Seth Meyers on Late Night, “for me, I’ve been around a long time, I’m probably more conservative. I believe in little things like the Constitution and freedom. I believe in minimal government… And so Republicans have done a better job in that direction.”