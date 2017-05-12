The Blacklist: Redemption canceled after one season

The Blacklist: Redemption has been canceled after one season, EW has learned.

The Blacklist spinoff, which centered on Tom Keen’s (Ryan Eggold) hunt for his parents, averaged 6.2 million viewers and a 1.2 in the 18-49 demo, falling short of the flagship, which has been averaging 9 million viewers and a 1.9 in the demo this season.

The cancellation comes on the heels of the news that The Blacklist has been renewed for a full 22-episode season. Many other shows haven’t been so lucky. Here’s a rundown of all the series that have been axed this week.

EW’s Deathwatch predictions strongly expected a pickup for Blacklist, but not for Redemption — see all the predictions and updated results here.