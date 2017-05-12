ABC renews Fresh Off the Boat, Speechless

ABC is keeping the Huangs and DiMeos around for another season.

On Friday, the network renewed two more of its family comedies, ordering a fourth season of Fresh Off the Boat and second season of Speechless.

The renewals come on the heels of Modern Family and The Goldbergs both getting two season pick-ups, while American Housewife and Black-ish scored an additional season, joining the previously renewed The Middle.

It’s not all good news on the comedy front, though — Dr. Ken, The Real O’Neals, and Imaginary Mary all got canceled.

Fresh Off the Boat, which stars Constance Wu and Randall Park, airs its season finale on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, with the Speechless finale following on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.