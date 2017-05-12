A Christmas Story becoming Fox's next live TV musical

Fudge yeah! A modern classic holiday film is becoming a live musical on Fox: The 1983 film A Christmas Story is getting a TV makeover for a three-hour telecast this December with new songs from the team behind La La Land.

The production will be adapted from both the film and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production of A Christmas Story: The Musical.

Marc Platt (Fox’s Grease: Live as well as La La Land) will produce the show. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who won an Oscar for “City of Stars” from La La Land and also grabbed Tony nominations for Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen (now on Broadway), scored the stage version of A Christmas Story: The Musical and will compose new songs for the live Fox event. Grease: Live veterans Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary are adapting the book.

“A Christmas Story is one of the most beloved holiday films of all time — audiences have made a yearly ritual of re-watching it — and we are so thrilled to have Marc leading the charge in bringing the musical version of that film to television,” said David Madden, President, Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “The extraordinarily gifted Pasek and Paul were instrumental in transposing the movie to the stage, and we believe the transition to live television event will be just as entertaining for viewers.”

The move follows NBC announcing its next live musical, a production of Jesus Christ Superstar, which will air on Easter Sunday night spring.