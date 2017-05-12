2 Broke Girls canceled after six seasons

2 Broke Girls has been canceled after six seasons, EW has learned.

The CBS comedy starring Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs has been averaging 7 million total viewers and a 1.8 in the 18-49 demographic, placing it firmly on the bubble for the first time in the show’s run.

The news comes on the heels of the network ordering new comedies 9JKL, Me, Myself & I, and By the Book, which joins the previously ordered The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon, and dramas Instinct, Wisdom of the Crowd, Seal Team, and S.W.A.T.

CBS has already renewed comedies The Big Bang Theory, Life in Pieces, Mom Kevin Can Wait, Man with a Plan and Superior Donuts, as well as dramas Blue Bloods, Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary, NCIS, NCIS: LA, NCIS: New Orleans, Scorpion, Bull, MacGyver and CBS All Access’ Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight.