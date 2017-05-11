Watch Miley Cyrus relive her Hannah Montana audition: 'That is a gem'

Miley Cyrus just marked the release of her breezy new tune “Malibu” — her first solo pop single in nearly four years — by revisiting another sun-soaked song from her Hannah Montana days.

Returning to her old stomping grounds at Radio Disney, Cyrus was surprised with a copy of her original Hannah Montana audition tape from more than a decade ago. The video featured her singing “We’re Going to the Beach” and sporting a T-shirt with the words “I should have my own TV show” emblazoned on it.

“That is crazy,” Cyrus said. “That is a jewel, that is a gem.”

