Sad news from the world of advertising on Thursday, as the lawyers from personal injury law firm Cellino and Barnes may be headed for a “business divorce.” But if the lawyers split, we’ll always have their incessant commercial jingle — one of a number of catchy earworms designed to ruin days (and keep those businesses in the zeitgeist). Ahead, our favorite annoying jingles throughout history. Sorry, not sorry.

1. Cellino & Barnes

2. Kars 4 Kids

3. Stanley Steemer

4. Carmel Car Service

5. Meow Mix

6. Toyota of Orange

7. Folgers

8. Subway

9. Empire Today

10. Klondike Bars

11. Farmers Insurance

12. Goldfish

13. Hormel Pepperoni

14. Kraft Crumbles

15. KitKat

16. Chili’s Babyback Ribs

17. Pepto Bismol

18. Quiznos Subs

19. J.G. Wentworth

20. Napa Know How

21. Mentos

22. Chicken Tonight

23. Kay Jewelers

24. Extra

25. McDonald’s

26. Oscar Mayer