It’s been a four-year wait since Top of the Lake season 1 premiered. But as the trailer (above) for season 2 of the SundanceTV series reveals, Robin Griffin may be in a different stage of her life — but that doesn’t mean that things have gotten better.

Titled Top of the Lake: China Girl, this second season sees the detective (played by The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss) return to Sydney and attempt to get over her personal demons by possibly connecting with the daughter she’d given up for adoption all those years ago. This might not be as easy she’d like considering Robin doesn’t want to reveal how she became pregnant.

Of course, things in her professional life aren’t going so smoothly either. Her latest case involves the death of a young Asian girl whose body washed up on Bondi Beach. But as she discovers during her investigation, the “China Girl” didn’t die alone…

The trailer also offers a clue as to who Nicole Kidman will be playing in this new season. Joining the Big Little Lies actress and Moss on the cast are Game of Thrones favorite Gwendoline Christie, Girl with the Dragon Tattoo‘s David Dencik, and Alice Englebert (Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell). Original creators Jane Campion and Gerard Lee also return.

Top of the Lake: China Girl premieres on SundanceTV in Fall 2017, with new episodes airing on Hulu the day after they air, as well as on the SundanceTV app and sundance.tv.