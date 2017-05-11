Tina Fey joins Jimmy Fallon's Ragtime Gals, nails Bruno Mars cover

Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon, and a Bruno Mars ragtime cover? “That’s What I Like.”

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt creator joined Fallon’s barbershop quartet, The Ragtime Gals, on The Tonight Show Wednesday to bring an old-timey a cappella vibe to Mars’ hit. Fey schmoozed the crowd on lead vocals, singing, “Silk sheets and diamonds all white/ Lucky for you, that’s what I like.”

The 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live veteran joins the roster of famous Ragtime Gals’ guests, including Sting on “Roxanne” and Joseph Gordon-Levitt on “B—- Better Have My Money.”

Watch Fey’s ragtime performance in the video above.