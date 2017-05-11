Hey, they tried: Despite an attempt to make the show lighter and livelier this season, The Catch won’t see another year on ABC.

The caper drama from Shondaland that starred Peter Krause and Mireille Enos only averaged 4.6 million viewers and a 1.0 rating this season, according to Nielsen. But it sure was pretty to look at!

But all is not lost, at least for uber-producer Shonda Rhimes: earlier Thursday, ABC gave a series order to For the People, a courtroom drama that follows attorneys on both sides as they handle high-profile cases. It stars Ben Rappaport, Hope Davis, Vondie Curtis-Hall, and Anna Deavere Smith.

ABC will present its fall lineup to advertisers Tuesday in New York City.