The Blacklist renewed: But what about Redemption?

NBC isn’t crossing off The Blacklist just yet.

The crime thriller has been renewed for a fifth season. Despite enduring a steep rating decline that made its fate less-than-certain this year, NBC nonetheless has committed to a full 22 episodes for next season.

Far less likely to get 22 episodes — or any, for that matter — is The Blacklist spinoff, The Blacklist: Redemption, starring Famke Janssen, which launched in February to pretty grim numbers. NBC has not yet made a decision on its fate.

But here are the numbers: The Blacklist averaged 9 million viewers this season and a 1.9 among adults 18-49 on Thursday nights. Redemption averaged 6.2 million viewers and a 1.2 in the demo on, also on Thursday nights.

EW’s Deathwatch predictions strongly expected a pickup for Blacklist, but not for Redemption — see all the predictions and updated results here.

Buckle up, because Thursday and Friday are expected to see a frenzy of new series orders, renewals, and cancellations as networks prepare for their upfront presentations to advertisers next week.