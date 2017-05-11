Fox cancels Son of Zorn, Making History

Zorn has been defeated by an adversary more formidable than Zulchazor.

And time has run out for Making History.

Fox has canceled freshman comedies Son of Zorn and Making History, EW has confirmed.

Both shows, which were executive-produced by The Lego Movie gurus Phil Lord and Chris Miller, were ambitious comedies. Son of Zorn, created by Wilfred‘s Reed Agnew and Eli Jorne, featured the cartoon warrior Zorn (voiced by Jason Sudeikis) trying to adjust to life in live-action Orange County, where his son (Johnny Pemberton) and ex-wife (Cheryl Hines) lived.

Making History, created by Julius “Goldie” Sharpe (The Grinder), followed the time-traveling adventures of a college facilities manager (Adam Pally), his girlfriend/Paul Revere’s daughter (Leighton Meester), and a history professor (Yassir Lester).

Neither show made a dent in the Nielsens: Son of Zorn averaged 3.4 million viewers per episode and a 1.5 in the 18-to-49 demo while Making History averaged just 1.8 million viewers with a .8 in the demo.

The networks debuted three time-travel shows in the 2016-17 season, and all three met the same fate. NBC cancelled Timeless and ABC jettisoned Time After Time.

In addition to Son of Zorn and Making History, Lord and Miller are also the executive producers of another Fox comedy, The Last Man on Earth, which on Wednesday night received some good news in the form of a renewal for a fourth season.