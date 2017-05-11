Simon Cowell says he turned down American Idol reboot: 'I have no interest'

Simon Cowell has made it clear he won’t be returning to crush the dreams of music hopefuls on ABC’s American Idol revival.

In an interview with Extra, the sharp-tongued reality judge said, “I was asked to do it, and the answer is no.”

Cowell, who left the competition series in 2010, added, “I have no interest. My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy [Jackson], Ryan [Seacrest], and Paula [Abdul]. You can’t recreate that.” He also said the last time he tuned in, “it was not the same show, just the same name. I left for a reason and I never regretted that.”

ABC confirmed Tuesday that it struck a deal to reboot Idol next season, while also chiding Fox for canceling the show in the first place.

Although original host Ryan Seacrest is considered likely to return to Idol, Cowell was always a long shot given he appears on and produces NBC’s America’s Got Talent.