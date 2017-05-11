Samantha Bee blasts Trump's 'clusterf--- of impulsiveness' with James Comey

Joining Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers, Samantha Bee dedicated a portion of her late-night show, Full Frontal, to President Donald Trump’s shock firing of F.B.I. director James Comey — or, as Bee called it, “the slow-motion clusterf— of impulsiveness and ineptitude that this White House is famous for.”

“As of [Tuesday] afternoon, the only FBI drama most Americans expected to unfold were the upcoming seasons of Twin Peaks and The X-Files,” she said in a clip from Wednesday’s show. “But at 6 p.m. with our show written and the staff on their second whiskey, our dumb democracy ran into a wall with a bucket on its head again.”

Trump’s firing of Comey dominated the news cycle on Tuesday and Wednesday. “[Trump’s] only competence is to fire people and he’s too dumb to understand why this time his ratings didn’t go up,” Bee jabbed, before further blasting the president for his reported reaction to the backlash: according to a CNN source, quoted in the segment above, Trump did not expect the riotous reaction his decision sparked.

“Newsflash! Most of us love our democratic norms more than we hate the other team, President Dingdong,” Bee said. “This isn’t partisan. I don’t like James Comey, nobody does! You either think he lost Hillary the election or you think he’s the reason she’s not locked up. Comey’s a bit of a turd, but at least he’s an independent turd. Whoever Trump appoints next to lead the F.B.I. — whether it’s David Clark, Joe Arpaio, or Ivanka in a trench coat — they’ll know that if they look too hard at Trump’s Russia connections, they will be out.”

But, as Bee bemoaned that we’re only on Trump’s 110th day in the White House, this should be expected. “This president has wiped his a– with the Constitution so many times the National Archives started leaving passive-aggressive notes asking him to chip in for toilet paper,” she said.

Watch Bee’s segment in the clip above.